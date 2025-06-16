Thiruvananthapuram: A government school headmaster, who is an accused in a POCSO case on charges of sexual abuse of an autistic student, has been dismissed from the government service. The Deputy Director of Education, Thiruvananthapuram, dismissed Santosh Kumar K O, Headmaster, Government HSLPS, Peroorkada dismissed him citing that protectors shall not be perpetrators. "For a student to face abuse from a teacher who is supposed to protect him is cruel and condemnable. Allowing such people to continue in service will be a threat to the safety of students and shame to the Education department," according to the proceedings issued by the DDE.



Santosh Kumar was arraigned as an accused in a case registered by Sreekaryam police in 2019 when he was serving as a teacher at Government UPS, Cheruvakkal. According to the case, he molested a class 3 student who was autistic. He was placed under suspension and after completing his remand period of 93 days, he pleaded not guilty and requested to be reinstated in service. Even while continuing the disciplinary proceedings against him, he was posted at Pothencode.

When the DDE heard him, he refuted the charges. According to him, the allegation was that the child was molested in the staff room. Santosh Kumar said that this room was used by the Principal and other teachers, and there was no way such an abuse would have happened in the staff room.

The child's mother stated that they shifted from another district to Thiruvananthapuram to provide medical care for him. He was given therapy and then taken to school every noon. The mother said she noticed some changes in his behaviour during the academic year 2019-20. When he reached home, he would curl up beneath the bed in fear, would slam the back of his head forcefully against the wall. When he was taken to school, he would clutch her arms and plead that he didn't want to go to school.

The child opened up about the abuse to his speech therapist. The mother stated that her son was given chocolate and ice cream and was molested. She brushed aside Santosh Kumar's argument that the case was fabricated. An expert panel was constituted by the CWC, comprising a senior consultant at the Mental Health Centre, a clinical psychologist and a speech therapist, after a case was registered. She also said there was massive pressure on her to withdraw the complaint against Santosh Kumar.

The Education Department noted that POCSO fast track court and the High Court had rejected his petitions to set aside the case. "The complaint regarding abuse of a disabled child is shocking. A government teacher should not carry his post as a mere adornment. He is responsible for moulding the students as assets of the country. Disabled children cannot act or behave like normal kids, but it is hard to believe that they will concoct tales and allegations against anyone," the DDE noted in the proceedings.