Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall across Kerala over the next three days, issuing a red alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday. The warning comes amid the formation of a low-pressure system over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal, intensifying the southwest monsoon over the state. The low-pressure area is likely to move west-northwestwards, and become more marked.

According to the Special Weather Bulletin issued by the IMD, strong westerly to northwesterly winds will prevail over Kerala and Lakshadweep during this period, accompanied by widespread rainfall and thunderstorms. On June 17, heavy (7–11 cm) to very heavy (12–20 cm) rainfall is likely at isolated places in Kerala. On June 18 and 19, isolated heavy rainfall (7–11 cm) is expected to continue. Surface wind speeds are forecast to reach 50–60 kmph on June 17 and 40–50 kmph on June 18 and 19. Squally weather with gusts up to 60 kmph is likely along the Kerala, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka coasts, creating hazardous sea conditions. Fishermen have been strongly advised not to venture into the sea between June 17 and 19.

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has also issued high wave alerts for several coastal areas in Kerala. Waves of up to 4.3 metres are expected along the Kasaragod–Kannur coast, up to 3.4 metres along the Ernakulam coast, and up to 3.6 metres along the Kollam coast.

With active weather systems persisting over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, the IMD has indicated continued rainfall across Kerala and Lakshadweep till at least June 23. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and cooperate with emergency services.

Rainfall alerts by district:

June 17 (Tuesday):

Red alert (very heavy rain: 12–20 cm): Kannur and Kasaragod

Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain: 7–20 cm): Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Yellow alert (heavy rain: 7–11 cm): Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

June 18 (Wednesday):

Orange alert: Kannur and Kasaragod

Yellow alert: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

June 19 (Thursday):

Yellow alert: Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

The IMD has also warned of possible landslides, flash floods, uprooting of trees, damage to standing crops, and traffic disruptions. Vulnerable structures, especially kutcha houses, may be at risk. Residents in low-lying and landslide-prone areas have been advised to shift to safer locations and monitor official updates.

Precautionary measures suggested by IMD: