Thiruvananthapuram: Torrential rain continued to wreak havoc across Kerala on Tuesday, triggering widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and safety alerts. In Kasaragod, a woman who was swept away by floodwaters was found dead. The deceased has been identified as Bhavani, a native of Kudlu. Heavy rains continue to lash the district, prompting authorities to issue a coastal alert in areas along the Mogral river, which has overflowed its banks. Several low-lying regions, including Madhur, remain inundated, forcing the district administration to declare a holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges.



Bhavani. Photo: Special arrangement

In Wayanad, rising water levels at the Banasura Sagar dam reached 2,390 feet, leading to a blue alert. The district collector has urged residents to stay vigilant. Given the high flood risk, an orange alert has been issued for the Uppala, Neeleswaram (Chayyom River Station), and Mogral (Madhur Station) rivers in Kasaragod district. A yellow alert is in place for the Kariangode river. Authorities have warned against entering or crossing rivers under any circumstances.

In Kannur, the situation worsened as the Vannayikkadavu bridge connecting Kannur and Payyavoor was submerged, disrupting traffic on the Payyavoor–Nellikutti road. In Ernakulam’s Eloor, two people, including a student, were injured after a branch of a banyan tree snapped and fell. In Kottayam, relief camps have been opened in affected schools, and educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk have been given a rain holiday. However, pre-scheduled examinations will be held as planned.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod districts. A yellow alert is in place for Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Malappuram and Palakkad. These regions may experience isolated heavy rain and winds reaching up to 50 kmph. Other districts could also face moderate rainfall and winds up to 40 kmph.

The Irrigation Department (IDRB) and Central Water Commission (CWC) have jointly issued updated river alerts due to dangerously rising water levels. Residents along riverbanks have been urged to remain on high alert.

River alerts issued:

Orange Alert:

Kozhikode: Korappuzha (Kunnamangalam station)

Pathanamthitta: Manimala (Thondara station)



Yellow Alert:

Thiruvananthapuram: Karamana (Vellaikadavu station - CWC)

Kollam: Pallikkal (Anayadi station)

Pathanamthitta: Achankovil (Kalleli & Konni GD stations), Manimala (Kallooppara station - CWC)



Thrissur: Karuvannur (Kurumali & Karuvannur stations), Keechery (Aloor station - CWC)



Palakkad: Bhavani (Kottathara station - CWC)



Kozhikode: Korappuzha (Kollikkal station)



Kannur: Perumba (Kaithapram River station), Kavvayi (Vellur River station)

Authorities have strictly warned against venturing into rivers or attempting to cross them. Residents living close to riverbanks have been asked to stay alert and be ready to relocate to safer areas if needed. Instructions from district authorities must be followed without fail.