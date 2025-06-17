Vizhinjam: The entire country can now read a letter brimming with patriotism, written by Captain Jery Premraj, who was martyred in the Kargil war.

The late soldier's mother, Chellathayi, handed over the letter to a delegation of army officers who visited her house yesterday. The letter will now be exhibited in the Kargil War Museum.

“Always remember me and all those soldiers who fight in defence of the country in your prayers. Be proud of me rather than being depressed. We will be back after resolving all issues,” read the last few lines in the letter written by the martyred Captain.

Captain Asuthosh Tomar, who led the army delegation from the Kargil Dras Sector, received the laminated letter when he visited the martyred Captain’s house. Premraj became an army officer after serving in the Air Force for seven years. He was in the middle of his honeymoon after returning home on leave for his wedding when he received the order to immediately report for duty. He was part of the Operation Vijay in Kargil.

He was killed in the attack targeting the twin bunkers in Point 4875 (Gun Hill) in the Dras Sector. He was the forward observation post officer. He achieved martyrdom after putting up a valiant fight despite being injured by the enemy fire. He was awarded the ‘Veer Chakra” posthumously.