Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday announced a significant reshuffle involving key personnel at its Kochi zonal office, transferring officers associated with both high-profile investigations and ongoing controversies. Though the transfer was part of a nationwide rejig by the agency, the timing of the change raises suspicions.



Deputy Director P Radhakrishnan, previously in charge of Unit One at the Kochi office, has been transferred to the ED’s Srinagar zonal office. Earlier in March, ahead of the filing of the second chargesheet in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank fraud case, Radhakrishnan was shifted from Unit Two to Unit One of the Kochi office.

Meanwhile, Assistant Director Shekhar Kumar, the prime accused in a bribery case registered by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), has been transferred to the Shillong sub-zonal office from Unit 3(1) of Kochi office. He has also been given additional charge of the Aizawl sub-zonal office. Kumar had recently moved the Kerala High Court seeking anticipatory bail, following allegations that he demanded a ₹2 crore bribe through an intermediary to help a Kollam-based businessman evade ED action. Justice A Badharudeen on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest granted to the officer and directed him to fully cooperate with the investigation.

The transfer comes at a time when the Director General of Prosecution has sought two weeks time to file a detailed statement in the case. The Vigilance is awaiting report of scientific analysis of phone data of two others who are accused in the case. This is expected to be crucial as the findings could give Vigilance vital evidence to establish any wrongdoing.

As part of the same reshuffle, Deputy Director Simi S, who currently heads Unit Four in Kochi, has been given additional charge of Unit One. Assistant Director Mukesh Kumar, currently posted in Unit 3 (2), has also been given additional charge of Unit 3 (1).