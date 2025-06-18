The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a revised forecast, issued an orange alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Wednesday as heavy rain continued to batter several parts of the state.

In addition, the IMD placed nine districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad—under yellow alert, indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy showers.

The weather agency also warned of squally conditions along and off the Kerala coast, with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the Kerala coast on Wednesday and Thursday due to the rough weather.

The low-pressure area over southwest Bangladesh and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal has moved west-northwestwards and intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area. As a result of this, strong westerly to north-westerly winds are expected to persist over Kerala in the lower tropospheric levels for the next two days. This is likely to result in widespread rainfall activity across the state, with isolated places expected to receive heavy rainfall (7–11 cm in 24 hours) till Sunday.