Malappuram: The Special POCSO Court in Manjeri sentenced a 60-year-old man to 145 years of rigorous imprisonment for the repeated and brutal sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl over one year. The court also imposed a fine of ₹8.77 lakh.

Additionally, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure further compensation to the survivor under the Victim Compensation Scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case was registered at the Malappuram Women’s Police Station. The accused, Krishnan (61), is from Kavanur near Areekode, and was residing at Embassy Quarters, Kottappadi, at the time of the arrest.



According to the prosecution, he lured the child with sweets and took her to his quarters, where he locked her in a room and subjected her to repeated penetrative sexual assaults between mid-2022 and mid-2023. The girl was also forced to watch obscene videos and was physically assaulted when she resisted.



Special POCSO Court Judge A M Ashraf pronounced the sentence after finding the accused guilty on multiple counts under various sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act. The court ordered that all sentences be served concurrently.

Sub-Inspector M Sajani of the Malappuram Women’s Police Station led the investigation, assisted by Assistant Sub-Inspector C P Sushama. Special Public Prosecutor Adv A Somasundaran appeared on behalf of the prosecution, which examined 17 witnesses and submitted 16 documentary pieces of evidence. Assistant Sub-Inspector N Salma of the Prosecution Liaison Wing supported the proceedings.