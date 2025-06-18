Kannur: A stray dog bit more than 50 people in Kannur city on Tuesday, attacking pedestrians in areas around Thavakkara New Bus Stand, SBI Bank Road, and Plaza Junction between 10.30 am and 1.30 pm. The dog returned in the evening and bit three more people before being found dead near the bus stand.

Authorities failed to respond effectively despite multiple calls to the police, fire brigade, and municipal staff. "The incident happened yesterday evening. We were alerted by the hospital after a patient arrived with a bite injury. We immediately informed the Fire and Rescue Department and the Municipal Corporation. However, the fire force said they lacked the necessary equipment to handle the situation," said Kannur Town police.

Attempts by the Kannur Municipal Corporation to capture the stray dog were unsuccessful. “We came to know about the issue yesterday afternoon. We tried to catch the dog, but it couldn’t be found in time. It was later found dead. There were reports of bite incidents this morning,” said an official from the corporation.

Most victims sustained leg injuries. Over 50 people received anti-rabies injections at Kannur District Hospital, which was overcrowded with patients and their companions. Some were treated at private hospitals and Pariyaram Medical College. Eyewitnesses said the dog also bit other stray dogs, raising fears of rabies.