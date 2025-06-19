Alappad: As the monsoon sets in, the Alappad Village Office in Chazhoor Panchayat has once again been hit by waterlogging, disrupting operations for the tenth year in a row. Following this, the office has been temporarily shifted to the classrooms of the Alappad Government L P School near here.

The village office, located below the road-level, gets inundated every rainy season, making it unfit for functioning during heavy rains. With no other alternative, the staff have had to relocate all computers and important documents to the school premises, where the office will continue to operate until the water recedes.

The office has a total of four staff members, including the village officer.