Kochi: The Central and international investigative agencies have launched a probe into the possible use of high-power microwave (HPM) or electromagnetic pulse (EMP)-based devices in the recent string of ship incidents in the Arabian Sea.

Turkey has recently developed advanced HPM technology capable of disrupting GPS and other electronic navigation systems on aircraft and naval vessels. Investigators are now examining whether such devices were deployed in the Arabian Sea. To identify their possible use, authorities are monitoring unusual fluctuations in electricity usage in locations where sabotage is suspected.

One such device, the Alka–DEW, developed by Turkey’s defence research agency Roketsan, is portable and roughly the size of a sports car. It can operate at power levels between 2.5 to 5 kilowatts and is capable of disabling electronic systems from a distance of 1,500 to 5,000 metres.

Beyond disabling electronics, these devices can emit electromagnetic waves strong enough to ignite chemical substances. Investigators are working to determine whether such technology may have contributed to the recent shipping mishaps in the Arabian Sea.

Maritime insurance firms have expressed serious concern over the growing number of cargo ship accidents in the region. The US-based Joint Marine Insurance Committee recently reported evidence of EMP-level electromagnetic activity associated with several of these incidents.

In light of these developments, a consortium of global insurers engaged to investigate maritime accidents in Europe visited Kerala last week to examine the situation first-hand.