Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Thursday staged a walkout from a function at the Raj Bhavan, objecting to the display of a Bharat Mata portrait on the dais. The incident occurred during the Rajyapuraskar award ceremony for Bharat Scouts and Guides, jointly organised by the state government and the Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s office.

Addressing a press conference later, Sivankutty said he raised an objection upon seeing the image placed with a ceremonial lamp. “Since I was scheduled to deliver the presidential address, I first congratulated the awardees. But I also made it clear that placing the Bharat Mata image at a government function is not appropriate,” the minister said. He then registered his protest and walked out of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sivankutty criticised the inclusion of political or religious symbols in official events, calling it a violation of the secular character of government programmes.

This marks the second such controversy at the Raj Bhavan in recent weeks. On June 5, during World Environment Day celebrations, Agriculture Minister P Prasad also objected to a similar display of the Bharat Mata portrait, calling it part of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) iconography. According to Prasad, the Governor refused to remove the image. As a result, the official Environment Day function was relocated to the Durbar Hall at the Secretariat. The Governor continued with the Raj Bhavan event in the absence of any state ministers, lighting a ceremonial lamp in front of the garlanded portrait.

ADVERTISEMENT

The friction between the CPM-led state government and Governor Arlekar, a BJP appointee with RSS links, has largely remained under the surface until now. But the recent events point to a sharp escalation in hostilities.