Valancherry: In a unique tribute to P N Panicker, the man who empowered generations through the light of knowledge, P T Mohandas, a native of Edayoor, has created a portrait of the late visionary using coconut leaf stems.

The portrait was crafted as part of a school event celebrating Reading Day, observed on Panicker’s birth anniversary. Alongside this, Mohandas also created another portrait using M-Sand.

A resident of Mannathuparambu Poovan Thody, Mohandas is known for transforming natural materials into intricate works of art. Over the years, he has created numerous portraits using coconut leaf stems. One of his most admired works was a portrait of Lord Ayyappa, created during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. He has also sculpted models of the holy mosques of Mecca and Medina using the same material.

Among his standout creations is Ezhuthola, a handcrafted book made entirely from coconut leaf stems, which features lines from India’s national anthem. He has also shaped a model of Kerala out of coconut leaf stems and, more recently, built a replica of the famed Moonnakkal mosque during the holy month of Ramzan. This piece, which required over 50 coconut leaf stems, took him a week to complete.

He also crafts musical instruments such as guitars, violins, and veenas using coconut leaf stems. An expert in turning waste materials into artistic expressions, Mohandas discovered his passion for this unique art form during the COVID-19 lockdown. Mohandas pursues his craft during spare moments from his job as an appraiser at the Kerala Grameen Bank.