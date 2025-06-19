Wild elephant tramples elderly man to death in Palakkad
Palakkad: A wild elephant attacked and killed an elderly man in a village under the Hemambika Nagar police station limits here on Thursday.
The victim, identified as Kumaran, was reportedly trampled to death when he stepped out of his house around 3 am, police said.
Forest officials rushed to the spot soon after the incident. However, local residents protested, voicing anger over the frequent elephant raids and attacks in the area.