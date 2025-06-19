When a group of senior citizens envisioned a peaceful, fulfilling life beyond the loneliness of old age, they found their answer in community living. That dream is now taking shape as Nikunjam—a unique residential project tucked away in the tranquil village of Kodikulam, near Thodupuzha in Kerala’s Idukki district.



“Good food, good health, and ultimately, a good life”—this was the guiding vision behind Nikunjam, which roughly translates to ‘nook’. The project brings together up to 20 families, or a maximum of 60 individuals, to live as one large extended family—with no gates or fences to separate them. Still in its early stages, the concept has already attracted widespread interest. But entry into this serene community comes with certain eligibility criteria.

In harmony with nature

Nikunjam was conceptualised by architect Satheesh Kaimal, who was inspired by the loneliness faced by many elderly parents whose children have settled abroad. Encouraged by close friends, he began developing the project on 2.5 acres of land, with each family allotted a maximum of 6 cents.

The site, bordered by paddy fields and gentle hills, is intentionally close to public amenities like hospitals, schools, and transport hubs—ensuring comfort without sacrificing serenity.

Homes will be custom-built, but opulence is discouraged. The idea is to maintain a lifestyle rooted in simplicity, functionality, and minimalism. Luxury villas have no place in Nikunjam—only warm, well-equipped homes designed for comfort and community.

Once 20 families join, the group will be formally registered as the Nikunjam Residential Society. So far, 10 families have signed up.

A life of togetherness

At Nikunjam, life is meant to be celebrated together. From festivals to special occasions, every moment is shared. Organic vegetable gardens will bloom on rooftop terraces. A community kitchen will provide daily meals, though each home will also have a private kitchen.

Healthcare has been prioritised from the outset. Residents will have access to a multi-disciplinary team of doctors, including allopathic, Ayurvedic, and homoeopathic practitioners.

Yoga, cinema, and travel!

Nikunjam is not about idle retirement—it’s about active ageing. A structured yet flexible daily routine starts with yoga at 5 am, followed by tea and conversation. After breakfast from the common kitchen, residents can spend the day as they please—reading, gardening, or simply relaxing.

Evenings are for community bonding. Plans are underway for a mini-theatre to host film screenings, and expert-led sessions on various topics will keep minds engaged. To feed the spirit of adventure, monthly excursions will take residents to local tourist spots, and an annual international trip is also in the pipeline.

Nikunjam is more than a retirement plan—it's a reimagining of ageing. With its focus on shared joy, natural living, and active days, this haven in Idukki could soon become a model for senior living across India.