Holiday declared for educational institutions in Kuttanad tomorrow
The district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Kuttanad taluk on Friday due to waterlogging caused by heavy rain.
The holiday applies to all institutions, including anganwadis and tuition centres, except professional colleges. However, the authorities confirmed that there would be no change in the schedule of previously announced examinations.