Mananthavady: The Thavinjal panchayat in Wayanad district has installed a water ATM in Thalapuzha town as part of its initiative to provide various facilities to the public. District panchayat president Samshad Marakkar inaugurated the water ATM and a sanitation complex in Thalapuzha.

President of the Thavinjal panchayat Elsy Joy presided over the inaugural function and vice-president Jose Parakkal felicitated the contractors who carried out the work on the ATM and the complex.

Those who spoke included district panchayat member Meenakshi Raman, chairpersons of various panchayat standing committees Lyji Thomas, Swapna Prince and Qamarunnisa Kombi, block panchayat member Azees Vaalad, panchayat members P S Murugesan, T K Ayyappan and M G Biju, panchayat assistant secretary Manoj, H C Naseema, K V Johnson, Sasi Payyanikkal, Satheesan and V U Johny.