Kochi: The long-standing dispute over the mode of celebrating Holy Mass in the Ernakulam—Angamaly Archdiocese is reportedly moving towards resolution. The new decisions addressing the issue are set to take effect on July 3, which is observed as Indian Christian Day.

It is learned that a discussion between Major Archbishop and Archdiocese Metropolitan Mar Raphael Thattil and Metropolitan Vicar Mar Joseph Pamplany resulted in a consensus to celebrate one unified Mass in all churches on Sundays and holy days, in line with the Syro-Malabar Synod’s directive. This Synod-compliant Mass can be conducted at any time between 5.30 am and 10:00 am or 3.30 pm and 6.00 pm on Sundays. This practice will also be extended to the seven parishes already implementing the Synod-directed Mass.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also decided to grant rights to the 24 newly appointed priests in the Archdiocese, equal to those of the existing clergy. These priests had earlier received ordination after submitting written undertakings that they would not celebrate Mass facing the congregation. They will now be permitted to do so.

As part of the conflict resolution, the existing curia in the Archdiocese will be withdrawn and all disciplinary proceedings initiated against dissenting priests will be revoked. The administrators of the four foranes appointed by Bishop Bosco Puthur will be replaced.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clergy, who attended the meeting, stressed that in parishes where litigation is pending, Synod-directed Masses will only be introduced after the legal matters are resolved.

An official circular outlining the full terms and conditions of the settlement will be issued later.