Enathu: A widow living in Karippalpadi Mukalil near here is in distress after a tree from a neighbouring property fell onto her mud house, damaging the roof and causing severe leakages.

The tree, which stood on adjacent private land, was uprooted during he heavy rains a few days ago and struck the house of Puhenveettil Saramma, a resident of Kalamala. Several branches crashed onto the roof, breaking the sheet roofing at multiple points and causing rainwater seepage.

Although the panchayat authorities acted quickly to remove the fallen tree, Saramma continues to suffer as she struggles to repair the roof and protect her home from further damage. With limited resources and no external assistance, the leakages remain unresolved.

Saramma, a widow, has also requested the authorities to remove other potentially dangerous trees in the neighbourhood. The plea, however, remains unaddressed.