Thiruvananthapuram: Seven students of Government VHSS, Alamcode, Attingal, were suspended on Friday following a group clash on the school premises.

According to Ward Councillor Najam Alamcode, the altercation was a continuation of a dispute that began a year ago between some students of the school and outsiders. "When the younger brothers of these students joined Plus One this year, the feud resurfaced, leading to another scuffle. Both groups sustained minor injuries," he said.

Although no formal police complaint was filed, officers from Nagaroor Police intervened, resolved the matter, and warned the students against such incidents.

The school authorities took disciplinary action by suspending the students involved in the fight.