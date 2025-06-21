Dr Asna, who lost her right leg in a bomb blast during the local body polls in 2000, is getting married. She was just six years old when the explosion tore through her home courtyard in Cheruvanchery, Kannur. Now an ophthalmologist at a private hospital in Vatakara, Asna is set to marry Nikhil, a native of Alakode and an MBA graduate running a business in Sharjah, on July 5.

The incident happened on September 27, 2000—polling day—when clashes between political workers near a local booth escalated into a bombing. Asna, who was playing in the yard at the time, was severely injured. Her right leg was nearly severed in the blast. Her mother, Shantha, suffered abdominal injuries, and her brother Anand sustained deep wounds to his left leg.

The trauma and prolonged hospital stay that followed planted a dream in young Asna—to become a doctor. She spent three months in pain, but the compassion she received from the medical staff inspired her path. Years later, she gained admission to Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for her MBBS studies. When physical limitations made it difficult for her to access her fourth-floor classroom, then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy intervened and sanctioned ₹38 lakh to install a lift in the college building.

On February 6, 2020, Asna fulfilled her dream, becoming a doctor in her own homeland. She later completed her specialisation in ophthalmology at the same college before taking up work at a family health centre near Kannur. She then moved to her current role in Vatakara in January 2025.

Asna’s father, Nanu, passed away a year and a half ago. Her brother Anand now works in the merchant navy. Onmanorama reached out to Asna for a comment; she was busy with wedding preparations.