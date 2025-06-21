Kochi: A 21-year-old woman has been arrested for violating the rules of the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), which was slapped on her for repeated offences. Udayamperoor police arrested Surya Pabha of Karingachira, Tripunithura, after she entered the Kochi city police limits, violating Section 51(a) of the Act.

The section allows police to issue orders restricting the movement or activities of individuals deemed to be known goons. Surya Prabha is a history sheeter named as an accused in four cases registered in Hill Palace and Udayameroor stations.

KAAPA was slapped on the woman four days ago after the police found that she continued to be involved in crimes. A police team led by Udayamperoor Sub Inspector Harikrishnan arrested her on Friday as she entered the station limits, violating the entry ban. She was produced before the court and remanded to Kakkanad District Jail.

Surya Prabha was slapped with KAAPA along with two other women -- Swathi (28) of Thriprayar and Iyyani Hima of Valappad. Surya Prabha's brother Devadathan is also a history sheeter, police said.