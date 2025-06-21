Thodupuzha: A wave of online fraud is flourishing on Facebook Marketplace, where scammers posing as second-hand vehicle sellers are duping unsuspecting buyers into paying advance fees.

These fraudsters typically list high-end motorcycles at unusually low prices, often claiming the steep discount is due to the absence of the vehicle’s registration certificate (RC). Several young buyers from Kerala and even other states have fallen prey to this racket. Since buying vehicles without valid RCs is illegal, many victims hesitate to report the fraud. The relatively small sums lost—usually no more than ₹10,000—also discourage formal complaints.

How the scam works

Premium motorcycles worth ₹2–3 lakh are advertised for just ₹20,000–₹30,000. Even rare vintage bikes valued in lakhs are listed for under ₹10,000.

Once a buyer expresses interest, the scammer requests an initial advance of ₹1,000–₹2,000. They claim the vehicle is located out of state and often share edited or fabricated videos as proof. Soon after, they ask for another ₹1,000–₹2,000 to cover transportation—typically by train.

After receiving these payments, the scammers either block the buyer or take the listing down. In some cases, they continue extracting money by inventing new excuses.

Most victims end up losing between ₹5,000 and ₹10,000 in total.