Thiruvananthapuram: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has called for a statewide education bandh on Monday, protesting what it alleges is political violence and police inaction during its recent demonstrations.

According to the ABVP, its state secretary was attacked in Thampanoor, Thiruvananthapuram, on Saturday night by a group of around 50 individuals allegedly linked to the ruling party. The organisation claimed that the assault took place in the presence of police officers, who did not intervene.

ABVP leaders accused the Kerala Police of shielding those involved in the attack and failing to make any arrests. The student body also criticised General Education Minister V Sivankutty, alleging that he is attempting to suppress the protests using political influence and force.

The ABVP warned that its strike would continue until the state government agrees to implement the Central Government’s "PM SHRI" scheme, which it says would improve the quality of education and benefit students across Kerala.

The protests come amid growing tensions between student groups and the state government over education policies.