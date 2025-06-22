The timely intervention of a group of passengers aboard a KSRTC long-distance bus, stranded late at night due to a flat tyre, turned what could have been hours of roadside delay into a swift and coordinated resolution.

The KSRTC Super Deluxe Air Bus, operating from Kozhikode to Thiruvananthapuram, came to a halt near Kolappuram Angadi around 10:30 pm after one of its tyres got punctured. The bus crew informed the stranded passengers that the Edappal depot had been alerted and that a team of KSRTC mechanics would arrive within two to three hours to fix the issue. The passengers were also told that those in an emergency could try to board any other KSRTC buses passing by.

Unwilling to wait for hours by the roadside in the middle of the night, the passengers suggested calling a local mechanic to speed up the process. However, the bus crew explained that they did not have the authority to spend money on such repairs outside the official protocol. Determined not to be delayed, the passengers quickly offered to pool money among themselves to fund the repair. Local residents at the scene also joined the effort.

A tyre technician from a shop at Kakkad Kachadi was brought in. On inspection, it was found that a nail had pierced the tube, causing the flat, and the mechanic recommended replacing the damaged tube.

Within minutes, the passengers collected ₹1,300 among themselves and a second-hand tube was purchased and installed for ₹1,000. A minor issue with the wheel clamp was also fixed, and the bus resumed its journey shortly after.