CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Monday said that the UDF won the Nilambur bypoll with the support of communal forces. Speaking to media after the Congress candidate Aryadan Shoukath won the election, Govindan said the results would be analysed and necessary corrective measures will be adopted.

"Compared to 2021, UDF lost 1470 votes. Nilambur is not one of the constituencies where the LDF can win it politically. There was an increase in the number of votes polled against the UDF. The UDF got lesser number of votes this time than the previous election. Even then, they mobilised votes with the support of communal organisations," he said.

LDF garnered the votes by keeping at bay all communal elements. "It is significant that M Swaraj got 66,660 votes. LDF could uphold secular values and ensure the support of non-communal section of the society," he added.