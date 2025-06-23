Thiruvananthapuram: In a major policy shift to boost tourism and hospitality investments, the Kerala government has decided to exempt resorts and hotels from the mandatory requirement of maintaining a parking space proportional to their built-up area.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of ministers convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, as part of follow-up actions on the industry-friendly suggestions that emerged during the Invest Kerala Global Summit. The proposed reforms will come into effect following amendments to relevant laws and rules, with expedited implementation planned.

Other key decisions taken at the meeting include: amendment of entry gate width criteria specified in the 2019 Building Construction Rules, increase in the maximum permitted width for buildings intended for industrial use, simplification of documentation required for obtaining building permits on leased land, recognition of registered lease agreements as valid ownership proof for buildings and revision of guidelines for regularising newly constructed buildings.

Ministers P Rajeev, K Rajan, K Krishnankutty, MB Rajesh, V Sivankutty, P Prasad, R Bindu, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak and department secretaries were among those who attended the meeting.