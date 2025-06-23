Pathanamthitta: The body of Malayali nurse Ranjitha, who tragically died in the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, has been identified. Her mortal remains are expected to arrive at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Tuesday morning around 7 am.

The body will be kept at Vivekananda High School for public homage. It will then be taken to her residence in Pullad for cremation.

Ranjitha, who was working as a nurse in the UK, had returned to India on a five-day leave to complete some official formalities with the health department.

London-bound Air India Flight 171 crashed 36 seconds after takeoff on 12 June, killing 271 people. Only one passenger survived.