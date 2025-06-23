Mananthavady: The Naykatty Bridge on the Tholpetty–Kutta Road has become a hotspot for recurring accidents, raising serious concerns about commuter safety. This route remains the only night-time link connecting Wayanad to Karnataka, as night travel bans continue along both the National Highway and the Bavali–Mysore road.

The latest incident occurred last Sunday, when a car carrying a family returning to Karnataka after visiting the Kottiyoor Temple veered off the bridge and plunged into the canal below. Six passengers were onboard. Tragedy was narrowly averted thanks to the timely arrival of a KSRTC bus from Karnataka, whose passengers daringly jumped into action.

The driver, Vinay (28), a native of Karnataka, was trapped by his seatbelt. With strong currents pulling at the submerged vehicle, passengers of the KSRTC bus managed to free him and others in the car. Rahees Moovakkan and Nisamudheen Manthoni, residents of Idayil Thondarnad, sustained injuries while helping with the rescue.

The narrow structure with collapsed protective railings have made the Naykatty Bridge one of the most accident-prone points along this critical route. Several vehicles have previously fallen into the canal due to p the absence of safety barriers. The collapsed handrail of the bridge still remains unrepaired and often, people escape by sheer fortune.

Despite repeated incidents, authorities have failed to implement basic safety measures such as restoring the bridge’s handrails, installing warning signs and providing reflective markings to alert drivers approaching the stretch.