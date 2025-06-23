Kumily: A latest survey of amphibians and reptiles in the Periyar Tiger Reserve has been completed, with researchers documenting as many as 149 species.

The four-day survey, held from June 7 to 10, was jointly organised by the Periyar Tiger Conservation Foundation and Saranyakam Nature Foundation. Conducted across 21 selected locations within the reserve, the survey identified 67 species of amphibians and 82 species of reptiles.

A total of 73 volunteers participated, representing institutions such as Calicut University, Kannur University, Kerala Forest Research Institute, ATREE-Bengaluru, and local biodiversity organisations like the Malabar Natural History Society, Sarpa, and Snakepedia.

The survey was inaugurated by Periyar Assistant Field Director A Lakshmi and PR West Division Deputy Director S Sandeep. It was led by experts Dr Sandeep Das and Dr Raj Kumar.

Among the species recorded were 12 listed on the IUCN Red List, including Cane Turtle (Vijayachelys silvatica), Travancore Tortoise (Indotestudo travancorica) and Short-tailed Kukri Snake (Oligodon brevicauda). Of the 67 amphibian species, 53 are endemic to the Western Ghats.

Darrel’s Chorus Frog

Newly Recorded Species in the Survey:



Amphibians:

Darrel’s Chorus Frog (Microhyla darreli)

Kerala Skittering Frog (Euphlyctis kerala)

Jaladhara Skittering Frog (Euphlyctis jaladhara)

Nilphamari Narrow-Mouthed Frog (Microhyla nilphamariensis)

Narayan’s Caecilian (Uraeotyphlus narayani)

Reptiles:

Rashid’s Day Gecko (Cnemaspis rashidi)

Meghamalai Dravidogecko (Dravidogecko meghamalaiensis)

Beddome’s Dravidogecko (Dravidogecko beddomei)