The Kozhikode City Crime Squad and Kasaba Police have arrested a notorious criminal, Chemmala Basheer (47), from Shoranur in Palakkad. A native of Karuvarakundu in Malappuram, Basheer is accused in nearly 150 cases across Kerala.

Basheer was booked for breaking into three houses in Chalappuram. CCTV footage from the crime scenes confirmed his involvement, prompting the police to track him down.

He first broke into an NRI’s house on June 15 and stole cash. Three days later, he targeted the house of a businessman from Mumbai and stole money. Within another three days, he burgled a doctor’s residence and took gold.

Basheer has previous cases registered against him at Chevayur, Kasaba, Town, and Kunnamangalam police stations. He is also an accused in a 2008 murder case.

The investigation was led by Inspector Kiran C Nair of Kasaba Police Station. Basheer has been remanded to judicial custody.