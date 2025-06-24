Opposition leader VD Satheesan said that there was no point in being arrogant about the Nilambur byelection victory. He added that he would not fall for epithets like ‘Captain’.

Satheesan said it was incorrect to say he's the ‘man of the match’ in this byelection. "Victory is guaranteed if you work hard," he added.

“There is intense hatred for the government among the public. We implemented the plan we had for Nilambur. We have a plan for Kerala as well,” he told Manorama News.

Responding to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s remarks about the Nilambur constituency, Satheesan said that Nilambur used to be a UDF stronghold. The nature of the constituency changed after delimitation, he added.

Regarding the decision to welcome former MLA PV Anvar into the UDF fold, Satheesan said his personal opinion was irrelevant. “Other leaders can express their opinions. I have to say the opinion of the UDF,” he said.

The Opposition leader said that the UDF will expand in a surprising way following the Nilambur byelection result. He added that the Congress will complete the candidate selection process early and work systematically to face the Assembly elections like the Nilambur model.

Satheesan called the stand taken by writers and cultural leaders in the Nilambur bypoll fake.