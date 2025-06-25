Kalamassery: A modern air-conditioned bus shelter is under construction at HMT Junction, bringing some relief to commuters from the scorching heat. The facility, sponsored by a private company, is expected to benefit the thousands of students and workers who depend on this busy transit point every day.

However, while the AC shelter is a welcome development, several longstanding demands of commuters and local residents remain unaddressed. These include the need for a public toilet, a two-wheeler parking area and a footbridge to ensure pedestrian safety.

The municipality had earlier requested a portion of a nearby overgrown, unused plot under the Technical Education Department for building a comfort station and a parking facility. The land is also essential for the overall development of the junction. But the authorities of the Polytechnic have objected to the proposal.

The lack of a public toilet especially affects women passengers, and many are forced to use facilities in nearby shops. Though an alternative site near the Primary Health Centre has been suggested, bureaucratic hurdles have stalled any progress.

The demand for pedestrian footbridges at both the junction and the flyover remains unresolved as well. Authorities say they are unable to proceed due to the absence of private sponsors willing to fund the project.