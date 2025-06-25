Maradu: To reach Anganwadi No. 22, located near the site of the now-demolished Golden Kayaloram apartment complex (razed on the directions of the Supreme Court), local residents are left with no option but to jump across a large trench.

It has been nearly a month since the road leading to the anganwadi was dug up for restoration work. The road was excavated to repair the drainage system and divert rainwater runoff from Kannadikad–AKG Road to the Chambakkara Canal.

In the initial days of this work, people managed to cross the trench using a makeshift slab. However, a few days ago, the road was further dug up to widen the drainage, rendering the slab unusable. Since then, parents have been forced to risk their safety to get their children to the anganwadi.

According to the Maradu municipal authorities, the drainage is being restored by the contractor tasked with constructing the protection wall along the Chambakkara Canal for the Inland Water Transport Department.

Frequent movement of vehicles carrying construction materials hrough he road here had damaged the existing drainage system, disrupting water flow and causing severe waterlogging. With persistent flooding in the AKG Road area, authorities decided to demolish the already damaged drains and reconstruct them.

The plan is to rebuild the road with concrete. Municipal officials have stated that work will resume as soon as technical hurdles are cleared.

In the meantime, residents have been accessing the anganwadi through an adjacent private property. However, this land is swampy, making access treacherous. Parents have urged the civic body to temporarily lay a safe pathway through this property to ensure secure passage for the children.