Wayanad: With monsoon rain intensifying and the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert, Wayanad District Collector D R Meghasree has assured the public that the district is fully prepared to manage any emergency.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, following flash floods that submerged parts of the Chooralmala–Mundakkai road and raised the Punnapuzha river to Bailey Bridge level, the Collector urged residents to remain calm and avoid panic.

"The state government and the District Administration have been closely monitoring the rain trends in the district, and all arrangements are in place to face any sort of emergencies", she said. The rainfall data was registered and the water level of all dams and rivers is also monitored. The District Disaster Management Authority is functioning effectively. Warnings and alerts will be given in time through the Public Relations Department and media channels.

The Collector also cautioned that strict action would be taken against individuals obstructing officials from carrying out their duties or spreading false information during this period.

In view of the worsening weather conditions, a holiday has been declared for all educational institutions, madrassas and creches on Thursday, except professional colleges and residential schools. However, previously scheduled public examinations will be conducted as planned.