Kochi: The Basotta Lodge, a once-familiar landmark on the Ernakulam Press Club Road (formerly Old TB Road), is now making way for the future and will soon live on only in the city’s memories.

The building, constructed over 70 years ago, is currently being dismantled as part of a redevelopment project. In its more recent years, the structure housed a branch of the clothing store Spencers. Long before that, it was home to the Basotta Lodge, a place that holds a significant place in Kochi’s urban and political history.

In its heyday, the lodge was a popular accommodation for political leaders and tourists alike, including international visitors exploring Kochi. The property, originally owned by Basotta Joseph, eventually transitioned into commercial use under Spencers.

The site is now being cleared to construct a new multi-storey building.