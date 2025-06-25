The Kerala government on Wednesday informed the High Court that all investigations linked to the Justice Hema Committee report are now closed. The report, which looked into problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry, led to the registration of 34 cases. Proceedings in all these cases have now concluded, reported Manorama Online.

The government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the cases and follow up on statements provided to the Hema Committee. The survivors were reportedly given all necessary assistance to appear before the SIT. However, the government stated that individuals who had earlier given statements to the committee did not cooperate with the SIT's investigation, ultimately leading to the closure of all cases.

A special bench comprising Justices AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and CS Sudha noted that the SIT was not obligated to compel anyone to provide a statement.

According to Manorama Online, the court directed that the SIT’s nodal agency, tasked with receiving complaints related to sexual harassment in the film industry, must continue its operations. It also observed that its directions would remain in effect until the government introduces new legislation.

The government will hold a conclave in August to frame a comprehensive film policy and recommendations from the event will also be incorporated. The court further instructed the government to notify it once the draft legislation is ready.