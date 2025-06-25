While their duties involve confronting theft, violence and even murder, the officers at this Kollam station come together every afternoon to share a simple, powerful ritual: a homemade meal around a shared table.

Regardless of rank, the officers from Chavara police station sit down together and open their lunch boxes, offering whatever they’ve brought from home — from spicy fish curry to chicken, chutneys, ‘aviyal’, ‘thoran’ and ‘moru’. The result is a wholesome spread, shared with warmth and without hierarchy.

This daily lunch is more than just food — it’s a support system. Officers who couldn’t pack lunch are never left out, thanks to colleagues who deliberately bring extra.

With 43 personnel at the station, around 20 usually make it to the break room each day, while the rest are out on duty. “When senior officers with 25 years of service eat with the most junior constables, it feels like a campus canteen, not a police station,” says Inspector M Shajahan.

Sub-Inspector Azarif Sharif is also a regular at the lunch table.

“In most stations, you eat alone, if you get time at all. But here, we eat together — and some even bring food for those who forgot or couldn’t manage. That’s what keeps this going,” adds Civil Police Officer S Syam Kumar.

The station’s lunchtime routine went viral after videos were shared on social media. Officers believe this small daily gesture brings not just bonding, but relief — from stress, from pressure, and from the emotional weight that often comes with the job.