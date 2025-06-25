Kalamassery: Commuters along NAD Road are forced to brave the blazing sun and pouring rain due to the complete absence of bus shelters. With not even a single shop nearby to offer shade or shelter, waiting for a bus here has become a daily ordeal.

The only respite comes from the nearby autorickshaw stand. When no autorickshaws are present, passengers are left fully exposed and are often seen huddling under umbrellas during sudden downpours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although a bus shelter exists at a nearby junction, it has been lying unused ever since traffic reforms were implemented in the area. Relocating this abandoned structure to NAD Road could offer a solution.

