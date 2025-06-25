Cherthala: A small `book room' set up by PC Baiju is quietly spreading the light of knowledge among students and readers in his community.

Baiju, a native of Chakkalathumuri in Ward 8 of the Pattanakkad Panchayat, works as a Malayalam teacher in a parallel college. Over the years, he has curated a personal library of more than 1,500 books, including short stories, poems, novels and other literary works.

With nearly 30 years of experience in teaching, Baiju has long had the habit of gifting books to students and elders on special occasions, including as Kaineettam during Vishu. Each year, he gives away more than 100 books to those around him, encouraging reading as a joyful habit.

Baiju has also launched a social media group called Pusthakachitti (Book Chit) with a group of like-minded friends. The sole aim of the group is to promote book buying and reading. With nearly 200 members today, the group operates on a chit-fund model where the winner of the chit receives a new book.