Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital following a heart attack, has improved, said his son Arun Kumar. In a Facebook post, Arun shared that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary M V Govindan, and several others had visited the hospital to enquire about his father’s health.

Excerpt from Arun Kumar’s Facebook post:

“Doctors say father's condition has slightly improved as per the latest updates. The medical bulletins released by the hospital also carry positive news. Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan, Comrade Govindan Master and many others visited the hospital to check on his health. I extend my heartfelt thanks to all.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A stream of top political leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, visited veteran CPM leader and former Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan, who continues to be under intensive care at a private hospital here following a suspected cardiac arrest.

Chief Minister Vijayan spent a few minutes at the hospital on Tuesday morning, meeting members of Achuthanandan’s immediate family before quietly exiting the facility. Soon after, the hospital issued a medical bulletin stating that the 101-year-old leader had shown marginal improvement and was currently being closely monitored in the ICU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achuthanandan was rushed to the hospital on Monday after he collapsed at home. His son-in-law, a doctor, administered emergency cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before he was shifted to the hospital.

Among other senior leaders who visited him were CPM Polit Bureau member and former minister M A Baby, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, and several local leaders. Kerala Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, who has been closely monitoring the former CM’s condition, is also expected to visit him soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Achuthanandan has not been in active public life since stepping down as chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission in January 2021. Since then, he has been living between the homes of his son and daughter in Thiruvananthapuram. His residence in Alappuzha, which he built during his tenure, has remained unoccupied.