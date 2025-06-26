Palakkad: Wild tusker Churulikomban has once again entered human settlemets, this time near the residential areas of Kanchikodu Challankavu. The lone tusker came close to the houses and destroyed the villagers’ crops.

The incident happened two days after the same elephant was chased into the deep forest from Arangottukulambu in Malampuzha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elephant destroyed more than ten coconut trees and plantain trees in Kamalam’s farm. Besides, the tusker also raided the mango orchards in the region.

Meanwhile, the local residents claim that the elephant is displaying symptoms of must due to its aggressive behaviour. The watchers of the forest department were able to drive away Churulikomban with the help of people led by panchayat member PB Gireesh. However, the elephant returned to the residential areas by midnight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, another lone tusker called PT–14 has also been spotted many times in the area. This elephant had reached the national highways a few days ago. The people in the locality are scared, now that Churulikomban has also joined PT-14.

Last month, a tusker that came from Tamil Nadu had wreaked havoc in the Chellankavu and Kottamutti residential areas. The forest officials managed to chase the elephant away into the Valayar Nattupathy forests after a day long operation using kunki elephants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a few days ago, a herd of 18 elephants had reached the forest roads in Kochikode. Range officer RS Praveen said that more watchers have been deployed for patrolling the region and has also issued alert.