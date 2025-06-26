Thrissur: A wild elephant trapped in the strong currents of the Chalakkudy River near Vazhachal area was safely rescued on Thursday around 11 am, after a dramatic three-hour struggle.

The elephant became stuck mid-river while attempting to cross, as water flow had surged following the release from the Peringalkuthu Dam. Despite the powerful current, the animal held its ground, resisting the risk of being swept away.

On spotting the elephant in distress, forest department officials swiftly coordinated with the dam authorities to reduce the water flow. This crucial step allowed the elephant to safely navigate back to the riverbank.

The rescue operation was led by Charpa Range Officer Akhil and Valparai Range Officer Rajesh Kumar, and drew praise from onlookers and wildlife conservationists.