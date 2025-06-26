Kozhikode: KC Ramachandran Raja, the Zamorin of Kozhikode, passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 93.

A member of the Kottakkal Kizhakke Kovilakam, Ramachandran Raja became the head of the erstwhile royal family following the demise of KC Unni Anujan Raja on April 3, 2025. He had been residing with his family in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond his traditional title, KCR Raja was widely respected in academic and management circles. He served as a director at SP Jain Institute of Management Studies, founder director of Garware Institute of Career Education in Mumbai, and advisor to both the GIDC Rajju Shroff Rofel Institute of Management Studies and the research wing of the Bombay Management Association

He was the only son of Mahadevi Thampuratti of Kottakkal Kizhakke Kovilakam and Jathavedan Namboodiri. He is survived by his wife, Indira Raja Menon; his daughter, Kalyani Raja Menon (Bengaluru); and his son, Narayan Menon (USA).

ADVERTISEMENT

The funeral will be held in Bengaluru on Friday, a relative said.