In the wake of heavy rain forecast, the district collectors of Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, and Thrissur have declared holiday for all educational institutions on Friday.

The holiday applies to all educational institutions, including professional colleges, anganwadis, madrasas, tuition centres, training institutes, and Kendriya Vidyalayas. However, scheduled examinations will be conducted as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Idukki, Thrissur and Ernakulam for Friday, warning of heavy to very heavy rain. A yellow alert is declared in Kottayam.

An orange alert indicates the possibility of heavy rainfall ranging from 12 cm to 20 cm, while a yellow alert indicates the possibility of 7 cm to 12 cm.