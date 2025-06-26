Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Sahitya Akademi Awards were announced on Thursday, honouring outstanding works in Malayalam literature across multiple genres. G R Indugopan’s ‘Aano’ has been selected as the best novel, while Anitha Thampi's ‘Muringa Vazha Karivepp’ won for best poetry collection. V Shinilal’s ‘Garisappa Aruvi Athava Oru Jalayatra’ was chosen as the best short story.

In the Endowment Awards, the C B Kumar Award for essay writing was given to M Swaraj for 'Pookkalude Pusthakam'. K V Ramakrishnan and Eezhacheri Ramachandran were honoured with Akademi Fellowships. The fellowship includes ₹50,000, a two-sovereign gold medal, a certificate of merit, a shawl (ponnada), and a plaque.

The comprehensive contribution awards went to P K N Panicker, Payyanur Kunhiraman, M M Narayanan, T K Gangadharan, K E N, and Mallika Yunus. This award comprises ₹30,000, a certificate, a shawl, and a plaque. This award recognises writers who have made significant contributions to Malayalam literature and are over 70 years old.

'Piththalasalabham' by Sasidharan Naduvil won for best play, Dr K Rajasekharan Nair's 'Njaan Enna Bhavam' for best biography/autobiography, and K R Ajayan's 'Aarohanam Himalayam' for best travelogue. In the children's literature category, E N Sheeja's 'Ammamanamulla Kanivukal' won. Chinju Prakash's 'Ente Rajyam Ente Shareeram' won for best translation, Niranjan's 'Keralaathe Maidaathmakatha' for best humorous writing, and G Dileep's 'Ramayanathinte Charithrasanchaarangal' for best literary criticism. These awards include ₹25,000, a certificate, and a plaque.

Endowment Awards:

C B Kumar Award (Essay): 'Pookkalade Pusthakam' - M Swaraj

Kuttipuzha Award (Literary Criticism): 'Malayala Sahithya Vimarshanathile Marxist Swaadheenam' - Dr S S Sreekumar

G N Pillai Award (Informative Literature): 'Kathaprasangam, Kalayum Samoohavum' - Dr Soumya K C, 'Aarude Raman?' - Dr T S Shyamkumar

Geetha Hiranyan Award (Short Story): 'Pookkaran' - Salim Sheriff

Youth Poetry Award: 'Ratriyil' - Achankara Durga Prasad