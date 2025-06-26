Kozhikode: The animal husbandry department has launched a mobile veterinary unit and a mobile surgery unit to ensure efficient treatment for pet animals at door step. Customers could hire the services of these mobile units by dialling the toll-free number 1962.

The mobile veterinary unit, which includes a doctor, staff, and essential medical equipment, offers outpatient services during night from 6pm to 6am. There are five such mobile units operating in the district. The Kozhikode unit, which began operations on May 10, handled over 18 cases in its first month alone.

Meanwhile, the mobile surgery unit that was launched on June 16 performs non – emergency surgeries. The district has only one mobile surgery unit.

The services would be provided every day at the anchoring stations based in Kozhikode district veterinary hospital, Kunnamangalam, Bepore, Vadakara, Perambra and Balussery. The mobile units are parked at these stations from 10am to 5pm. Birth control surgeries and procedures could be done in the mobile surgery unit that has two veterinary doctors and trained employees. These services could be booked at the anchoring stations too.