Kozhikode: District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has directed the National Highways Authority and project contractor, Wagad Infra Projects, to begin emergency repairs on NH 66 and its service roads within two days. Singh warned that continued heavy rain could worsen the waterlogging and damage. The directive followed an order from Public Works Minister P A Mohammed Riyas and was issued during an emergency online meeting on Thursday.

Furthermore, officials from the NH authority have been instructed to conduct field visits to assess critical areas and ensure the contractor takes prompt remedial steps. Local body representatives from the grama panchayats and municipalities along the highway corridor also took part in the meeting. They reported that commuters are facing severe difficulties, with broken service roads and incomplete drainage systems leading to waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks at key junctions.

On Monday, around 55 buses operating on the Vadakara–Perambra and Koyilandy routes staged a one-day token strike. They warned of an indefinite strike from June 27, if their demands are not met within a week. The severely damaged roads were causing long delays and frequent vehicle breakdowns, leading to increased maintenance costs. Bus workers also marched to the contracting company’s office in Nandi, near Koyilandy.