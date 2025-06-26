Pariyaram: Most of the elevators at the Government Medical College in Pariyaram, Kannur do not function, causing difficulty to hundreds of patients, their bystanders and healthcare workers. Four elevators that were newly installed stopped working months ago.

Meanwhile, the other elevators have been ‘under maintenance’ for the last three years. Although new elevators had replaced the old ones, they too do not function any more, adding to the agony of the patients. Patients and the elderly have to climb the steps to reach the various floors of the eight-storey hospital building.

The replacements of old lifts have not been completed yet. Patients are forced to climb the stairs multiple times especially when they have to visit various floors for the tests. Elevators are assigned separately for doctors, patients, hospital staff and visitors to manage the crowds. So, other elevators would get congested if one stops working.

The hospital had undergone maintenance and renovation worth Rs 40 crore after the government took over around three years ago. Four new lifts were installed during this renovation; but, none of them function properly now. Meanwhile, complaints are rife that the hospital authorities are not firm enough in urging the contract company to repair the faulty elevators. Bystanders have to climb the stairs to buy essential medicines and other things, which is time-consuming.

Moreover, treatment too gets delayed if an emergency case arrives when the elevators are not working. Scanning facilities are on the ground floor of the hospital. So, the patient has to walk or be carried to this area as the elevators do not work.