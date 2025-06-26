Paramount Tea Marketing South India Chairman Philip Rajit Ninan passes away. He was 76. The body will be brought to his residence, Chackolas Habitat Club House, at 6 am on Friday and will be taken to Kulathupuzha at 9 am.

The funeral will be held at 3 pm at St Mark's CSI Church. He was the son of the late Philip Ninan and Leela. He is survived by his wife Anila Ninan, daughter Diya Ninan, and son-in-law Dr Ajay Mathew.