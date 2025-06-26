Thiruvananthapuram: The health condition of veteran CPM leader and former Kerala Chief Minister V S Achuthanandan remains the same, a medical report issued by the Sree Uthradom Thirunal (SUT) Hospital in Pattom here on Thursday stated. He was admitted earlier this week and continues to be treated in intensive care by a team of specialist doctors.

Doctors are using life-saving equipment to support his breathing, blood pressure, and kidney functions, the medical bulletin added.

Achuthanandan, a towering figure in Kerala politics, has been battling age-related health issues in recent years and has largely stayed away from public life.

He is the last surviving member of the group that founded the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964, following the historic split in the undivided Communist Party.

A lifelong campaigner for social justice and workers' rights, Achuthanandan served as the state chief minister from 2006 to 2011.